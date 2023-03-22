COMING OUT CLEAN! betPawa speaks out on gambler’s withheld shs10m jackpot hit claim

Advertisements

Betting firm-betPawa has come out to clear the air on allegations that it refused to pay a gambler who hit shs10million jackpot a year ago.

Denis Ojok, a resident of Gulu, in northern Uganda is said to have staked shs100 on 12th January, 2022 at 9:32am virtually.

All he needed to do was to correctly pick 15 teams and predict the outcomes in terms of scoring and stood a chance of walking away with shs10miilion.

He had to correctly predict how many teams were to score at least one goal in the match and those that would not score a single goal.

“A player must select correctly all the outcomes for all 15 matches to win the Pick15 – Teams to Score Jackpot of 10,000,000UGX,” reads the rules.

Denis avers that he went on to predict 15 matches. He hit 12 matches and 3 were cancelled.

He however argues that betPawa was supposed to pay him his shs10million jackpot because it was not his fault that the three matches were postponed.

BETPAWA SPEAKS OUT

Following the allegations, Mark Odur, betPawa’s Uganda marketing manager reached out to this publication to clear the air because if it indeed happened that would be a violation of the firm’s customer and gaming policies.

He says after a full investigation it was confirmed that the customer in question is not owed any winnings, due to the rules of jackpot games, as listed on the https://www.betpawa.ug/jackpot/rules.

“Further into the specifics of our jackpot rules it is stated that “any canceled match will get its outcome from the match listed above it on the ticket. The scoreline of the game above will be used to settle your prediction for the canceled match/selection”,” Odur explains.

Odur says in the case of the gambler’s three matches that were canceled, the customer had picked “Two teams” for all three fixtures, but following the rules of jackpot in using the scoreline of the game above which was “One Team”.

This implies, according to Odur, that all three selections were wrong and therefore the customer got 12 selections correct out of 15.

“The 12 hits could also not get him anything because as per jackpot rules, prizes start from 13 selections correct. In fact, we had a total of 46 customers that got 13 and 14 selections correct and got paid promptly,” Odur clarifies.

