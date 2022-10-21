Congolese duo join Vipers on two-year deal

Uganda Premier League side Vipers Sports Club has finalised the capture of Democratic Republic of Congo natives Gracia Mpongo Mbombo and Darcy Mbaka Kipoyi.

Each of the two have penned down a two-year employment contract at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Standing at 5.9ft, 22-year old Mbombo is a versatile midfielder with specifications at the attacking end of the midfield and box to box player.

He has previously featured for Breme RCK (DRC), Etoile du Congo (Congo Brazaville) and Desportivo de Huila, Porcelena FC, Progresso Da Luanda in Angola.

He also previously traded his game at DRC’s DCMP and FC St Eloi Lupopo, in an adventurous young career.

His impressive performances in the past had him win the Best Player of the Year award at Breme and twice voted the Best Midfielder at Etoile du Congo.

Mbombo has been through the national team setup as he has previously received four U-17 and two U-23 selections.

On the other hand, Darcy Mbaka Kipoyi is a 27-year old forward, who has experience of over ten years of top football.

He has previously featured for Kada Sport, FC Lupopo, Nzakimuena, Sanga-Balende and Lusaka Dynamos.

He also played for Club Barnet de Anglaise, DCMP and FC Renaissance du Congo in his native, DRC.

The two join three other DRC players on Vipers roaster, following the arrival of Rodriguez Shamamba, Alfred Macumu Mudekereza and Olivier Osomba.

