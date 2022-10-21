Tumusiime in the lead as Uganda Amateurs Golf Open enters round three

By Thomas Odongo

Entebbe Club’s Michael Tumusiime is leader of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open after two rounds having posted an overall 1 over par 145 following the conclusion of Thursday action at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kigo.

Tumusiime, handicap 1 who was second on day one (Wednesday) with level/par 72 posted 1 over par 73 on day two and emerged best overall after 36 holes.

Tumusiime had four birdies on Thursday as he he sunk precisely in holes 1, 2, 8 and 13. He also birdied four times in the opening round.

Day one leader, Andrew Ssekibejja who’s playing on home course is now second with an overall 3 over par 147 and is two strokes from the summit. He shot 4 over par 76 but was the only player with a minus in the opening round having shot 1 under par 71.

Title holder Joseph Cwinya-ai of Uganda Golf Club who missed the top 10 on Wednesday was the best player on Thursday shooting 3 under 69. He’s now third overall with 5 over par 149.

Cwinya-ai who looks to completely turn around the day one pecking order had a eagle in hole 13 and was one of the highlights of the day. He had earlier on birdied in the holes 3, 5, 8 and 12.

Kinyara Golf Club’s Joseph Kasozi who is fourth with 7 over par 151 completes the Thursday pressure group and he with the above trio (Tumusiime, Ssekibejja and Cwinya-ai) will be the last players to tee-off (12: 30 PM).

The Uganda Amateurs Golf Open (marking its 81st edition this year) which returns to Lake Victoria Serena for the second time since 2019 is a World Amateur Golf Ranking event.

The Amateurs Open is the third event of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open. The ladies and seniors events held earlier on were won by Martha Babirye and John Muchiri respectively.

After the Amateurs Open, two more events will be played, that is; Pro-Am (25th) and Professional Open (26th-29th).

The lead sponsor of the tournament is Uganda Breweries Limited through the Tusker Malt Lager beer brand. Co-sponsors/partners are; Pepsi, Case Medical Care, Absa Bank, HK Properties including NBS Sport.

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open Day 2 Leaderboard

1. Michael Tumusiime – 145 (gross)

2. Andrew Ssekibejja – 147

3. Joseph Cwinya-ai – 149

4. Joseph Kasozi – 151

T5. Ibrahim Bagalana – 152

T5. Godfrey Nsubuga – 152

7. Brian Mugabe – 153

T8. Felix Dusabe – 158

T8. Edson Kabareebe – 158

T8. Joseph Paul Basabose – 158.

About Post Author

Allan Gumizamu author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts