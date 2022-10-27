CORNERED! Top Mbarara companies notorious for waste management and environmental pollution named

Top big companies in Mbarara city are in trouble over alleged waste management and environmental pollution.

The FEEL OF AFRIKA RIGHTS ALLIANCE, a civil society organization championing the protection promotion and Advocacy of human and people’s Rights in Uganda and Africa has now served notices of intention to sue the companies in question.

This publication has further learnt that over 270 citizens have already signed complaint affidavits claiming environmental degradation, pollution especially plastic bottles, buveeras which are endangering water habitats like R. Rwizi with all their importance.

With support from European Union, world big Environmental protection organisations, the Country Executive Director Briens Lukumbuka Robert, a human Rights icon and environmental activist has prepared a team of seven senior advocates and three human rights Lawyers in East Africa to sue the companies to close businesses and pay huge sums of compensation. Some of the companies include: Kato Milk factory, CocaCola Mbarara, Kazire Herbal products, GBK factory, Lakeside factory, Harris International among others. According to Briens, each company shall be sued individually in the High Court.

