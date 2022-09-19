COURTED! London Assembly boss gives nod to KCCA’s Smart City Plan

KCCA ED Kisaka met the Chair of the London Assembly on the sidelines of the 12th Annual Uganda-UK trade convention (UCUK) which was held in London at the weekend

By our reporter

In a bid to turn Kampala into an inclusive Smart City that can work for all, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka has now extended her charm offensive overseas to make this a reality.

The plan, aimed at ‘decongesting and beautifying’ the city among others, has now received a nod of approval from the Chair of the London Assembly, Dr Onkar Sahota.

Kisaka made her case TO Sahota on the sidelines of the 12th Annual Uganda-UK trade convention (UCUK) which was held in London at the weekend.

The 12th Annual Uganda-UK trade convention brought together the business community to discuss investment opportunities in Uganda. It attracted participants from the government and the private sector.

Sahota described the Smart City Campaign as forward looking and pledged to partner with Kampala administration to make it a reality.

In a brief interview with this publication, Kisaka said she was gratified by Dr Sahota’s remarks and ready to roll.

“Our focus under the Smart City Campaign is the whole person. We are awakening a collective consciousness about what makes a healthy Smart City; the way we talk, act, work, trade and relate. It’s a total life focus, an environment where everyone can win,” she said.

According to Kisaka, inclusive urbanization, where everyone can reap the benefits of being in the city, is critical to the city’s competitiveness and growth.

With an all-important and powerful London Assembly’s boss approval, the ball is now into the hands of KCCA bosses on how to tap into the Londoners vast experience and replicate the same here.

WHY LONDON ASSEMBLY BOSS APPROVAL IS IMPORTANT

The London Assembly is made up of 25 Members – 11 represent the whole capital and 14 are elected by London’s constituencies. The 14 constituencies are made up of two or more local authorities.

The Assembly acts as the eyes and ears of Londoners at City Hall. Members hold the Mayor to account by examining Mayoral strategies, decisions and actions to make sure they are in the public interest.

They champion Londoners’ concerns by investigating important issues and pressing for changes to national, Mayoral or local policy.

They also have the power to reject strategies and make changes to budgets when two-thirds of Assembly Members agree. The Mayor is questioned by the Assembly 10 times a year at Mayor’s Question Time.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL redpeppertips@gmail.com

About Post Author