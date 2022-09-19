NOISE POLLUTION! Naguru residents force La Paroni’s to close

All is not well with management of popular hangout La Paroni’s after Naguru residents forced it to close shop over noise pollution. The establishment is owned by one Godwin Aboke, a loaded Munyoro dude dealing in minerals. After months of enduring sleepless nights, the Naguru community filed complaints with the relevant authorities about La Paroni’s noise every Sunday evening.

“Dear patron, we wish to announce that due to noise related complaints from the Naguru community, we are unable to proceed with our Chop Life Sundays theme nights at Panamera Lounge-Naguru,” reads a notice from management to the public.

It’s upon this background that the popular Sunday theme nights have been stopped till further notice. This has left many Kampala partiers frustrated considering this is not the first time something like this is happening.

La Paroni’s first opened at Parliamentary Avenue, a few meters from Cafe Pap and a host of Ministries offices including the IGG office. Parliament was not pleased with having a bar in their environment.

Godwin Aboke and his group shifted to Garden City and later to Panamera Lounge where they have also been forced to close shop until they find a solution to the noise pollution. La Paroni’s management has since apologized to their customers and announced they are taking a ‘short’ break.

