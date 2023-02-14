CUSTOMER’S FURY! Something is not right at Airtel’s Ntinda, Benkiwanuka (former Shoprite Clock Tower) customer service centers

Advertisements

Dear editor, I happened to have lost my Airtel Sim Card. I obtained a police letter to enable a replacement.

I then went to Airtel’s Benkiwanuka (former Shoprite Clock Tower) customer service center.

At the entrance I was intercepted by a smartly dressed gentleman and lady who asked me if I wanted help and I told them it was to do with Sim Card replacement.

Surprisingly, these fellows took me aside to extort money from me for a free service.

They asked me for Shs 10000 if I wanted express and shs2000 if I wanted to line up.

I ignored them and went straight to the counter. As I approached, I met a lady who purported to be working for Airtel and also told me the same thing.

So, I inquired if the money she was asking for would be receipted. She got rude and said ‘we don’t give receipts here, I wish, you can pay or walk away’.

I saw many people of different nationalities lining up for their service and I suspected this could be a cartel of some sort of persons extorting money from people and registering fake Sim Cards for people.

Assuming, shs10000 and 2000 is collected from 100 people each day, how much is that? Is the management of these service centers aware?

I got frustrated and went back to Ntinda where I stay.

And I decided to approach the Airtel service centre of that area. Unfortunately I didn’t carry my original national ID.

I went straight to the counter and met some two ladies who requested to help me.

They said I could not get a replacement without an original National ID.

They gave me an alternative to get a NIRA letter and they were ready to get it for me.

They sent me to a security guard at the door entrance who directed me to an internet cafe opposite.

Reaching there, the letter was processed and the gentleman at the cafe requested for shs10000.

I presented it and four hours later I got my Sim Card replacement.

My question is.

Are these Telecom companies running a cartel to extort money from the public?

If not, are they aware of their staff doing that?

Now with the internet cafe where I was directed, how sure am I if my information is not leaked because I gave them my NIN. Is the NIRA office aware?

The author’s identity has been concealed.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author