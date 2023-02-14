CUSTODY WAR! Alupo’s new hubby, Ex-wife in bitter battle over kids’ custody

VP Alupo and her new lover. Inset is Abaine with Rona

We recently revealed how Vice President Jessica Alupo’s new hubby, Peter Abaine had a woman in his life before the former succeeded in winning his heart.

Abaine had no option but to abandon his baby momma Ronah Nahabwe for the VP.

The couple had two kids (twins) together.

Whereas Ronah thought the twins would console her following the heart break, this has not been the case.

Peter has decided to take the kids away and the matter is now at the family and children court Nakawa FCC No. 12 OF 2022.

The twins—Kakuru Abaine and Kato Abaine, aged three, are now reportedly staying with their Aunt—Peter’s sister.

This decision was ratified by KCCA’s Probation and Social Welfare Officer Peter Lwanga Mayanja pending the court’s outcome.

“It is in the best interest of these Children that their father continues to provide for them as stipulated in the Children (Amendment) Act, 2016 section 3 (1) and the Constitution of Uganda, Chapter Four article 34 (1). “Subject to laws enacted in their best interest, Children shall have a right to know and be cared for by their parents”. The Probation and Social Welfare Officer has placed these Children with their biological father, Abaine Peter as this is in the children’s best interest and as Court decides on the Custody of the Children,” Lwanga guided in a letter seen by this publication.

JUSTIFICATION

Abaine says he has been providing maintenance to the Children and he is in position to continue doing the same.

He says the mother of the children, Ronah, separated from him and she is believed to have got married to another man.

The mother accesses the Children whenever she wants, he says.

Ronah insists that the twins are still too young to leave their mother.

Court is yet to rule on the matter.

Ronah insists she has no intentions of fighting for her man anymore and the VP can take him for good but not the twins.

“I no longer want him. He can go on with his life and the VP [Alupo] and I wish them well. All I need is peace to raise my twins,” she reportedly disclosed this to close friends.

Information exclusively obtained by this publication indicates that before meeting Alupo, Peter was happily married to Ronah.

She hails from Rukungiri district, in south western Uganda and her family has close ties to the ‘First Family’. This is a story for another day.

The two reportedly met around 2017-18 through a friend. Abaine would later visit her parents to acquire official bonking rights and blessings.

In 2019, the young couple would later welcome bouncing twins-Kakuru and Kato Abaine.

Around 2020/2021, their marriage took a turn around and the rest is now history. Why? Another woman had melted Peter’s heart and that was VP Alupo.

A source tells us that their love story started way back when Abaine’s relative who is an IT guru then based at one the UPDF’s training facilities offered to help a relative of Alupo in the same field. Abeine seized the opportunity to get close to Alupo and the rest is now history.

The truth is Alupo has also been married before. Her relationship with Captain Innocent Tukashaba who she introduced in 2011 hit the rock though the two sired two kids together before splitting.

