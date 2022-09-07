Death Toll Rises to 15 as Landslide Ravages Kasese

September 7, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Fifteen bodies have been recovered and some other people remain missing after a landslide caused by heavy rains in the western Ugandan district of Kasese, a humanitarian agency said here Wednesday.

Recovered Bodies

The Uganda Red Cross Society told reporters a few households are feared buried in the disaster which happened in Rukoki Sub-County, Kasika village on Tuesday night. Six people who were injured have been taken to the hospital.

Uganda’s western region is currently facing heavy rains which have in recent days led to landslides, causing casualties and destroying houses and crops.

On Saturday, four people were reported dead in neighboring Bundibugyo district after heavy rains sparked mudslides.

Recently, floods caused by heavy rains in the eastern part of the country have killed at least 24 people and displaced thousands.

According to official estimates, floods affected over 1 million people in Uganda in 2021

About Post Author

Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

author

See author's posts

Post Views: 380
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

UNBS Hosts the 24th CCAFRICA Meeting to Discuss Strategies of Strengthening Food Safety in Africa

September 7, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Nebbi Leaders Hails the MTN Ker Alur Bicycle Races Aimed At Ending Early Marriages, Teenage Pregnancies

September 7, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Gov’t Makes U-Turn as Prime Minister Okays Nyege Nyege Festival

September 7, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.