Death Toll Rises to 15 as Landslide Ravages Kasese

Fifteen bodies have been recovered and some other people remain missing after a landslide caused by heavy rains in the western Ugandan district of Kasese, a humanitarian agency said here Wednesday.

The Uganda Red Cross Society told reporters a few households are feared buried in the disaster which happened in Rukoki Sub-County, Kasika village on Tuesday night. Six people who were injured have been taken to the hospital.

Uganda’s western region is currently facing heavy rains which have in recent days led to landslides, causing casualties and destroying houses and crops.

On Saturday, four people were reported dead in neighboring Bundibugyo district after heavy rains sparked mudslides.

Recently, floods caused by heavy rains in the eastern part of the country have killed at least 24 people and displaced thousands.

According to official estimates, floods affected over 1 million people in Uganda in 2021

