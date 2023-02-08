Deputy Speaker Tayebwa Blames Rampant Road Accidents On Poor Time Management

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility if road carnage is to be curbed, according to Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa.

“There are matters which require public mobilization. Road accidents, issues of the environment, these are issues that you can’t shoot down with a gun,” Tayebwa said.

He blamed the rampant road accidents countrywide on poor time management saying that majority of drivers do not plan their travel time well and end up driving recklessly.

Tayebwa made the remarks while flagging off a 225KM road safety awareness walk at the Independence Monument on Monday, 06 February 2023.

The campaign will see Joseph Beyanga, Head of Radio at the Nation Media Group walk from Kampala to Mbale City.

Tayebwa applauded Beyanga and called on the citizenry to pick up interest in promoting road safety.

“Recently, I lost a brother in law in a road accident. We also lost our brother and his wife, Patrick Okabe, and very many other people we might not know. What Beyanga is doing is for us. He is bringing core issues to the fore front and this brings out the fact that every citizen has an obligation,” Tayebwa said.

He added that such initiatives compel Parliament to carry out its legislation and appropriation roles for the benefit of the population.

“If someone can sacrifice to walk, then it also put us under pressure to do much more in terms of ensuring that we have laws that can be implemented,” Tayebwa said.

Beyanga said that the walk, themed; ‘Too Young to Die’ mainly targets the young people whom he claims are the majority of causalities of road carnage.

“More than 60 of the people who perish in road crushes are aged between 25 and 44. So, we are raising awareness to say that each one of us has a role to play in the issues of road safety,” Beyanga said.

Beyanga whose walk is expected to last six days, also called on government to put road safety at the centre of infrastructure development by constructing safe roads.

About Post Author