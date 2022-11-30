Drug draught hits Kisoro Hospital

By Moses Agaba

Kisoro Hospital is facing drug draught which has forced health workers at the Western border district to advise patients to buy from private clinics.

Dr. Benon Rukunda Karekezi, Kisoro hospital’s Medical superintendent confirmed to our reporter that the situation has prompted the hospital management to advise patients to buy drugs out of the hospital. Rukunda said that Kisoro hospital was supposed to receive a second drug consignment on 21st October 2022 from National medical stores (NMS) but the supply has been delayed. He however said that they are hoping to get supplies from NMS within this week.

Rukunda added that health workers at Kisoro hospital are just giving expertise as professionals to patients and when it comes to medicines and supplies, they refer them to private clinics.

He attributed the drug draught to the influx of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Some patients from humble backgrounds who were found stranded at the facility said that health workers at Kisoro hospital diagnosed their diseases and advised them to buy drugs from private clinics.

Most of the patients said that they don’t have money and cannot afford services at private health facilities and asked the government to help them and deliver drugs on time.

Kisoro hospital is the only public district referral hospital in the district. The facility receives more than 200 patients on a daily basis and receives patients from Kisoro, Rubanda as well as from DR Congo and Rwanda.

The public relations officer at National Medical stores Sheilah Nduhukire promised to follow up on the matter when she was contacted by our reporter.

