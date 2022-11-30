Two stabbed to death in Rubanda District

By Moses Agaba

Police in Rubanda District is investigating circumstances under which two people were allegedly murdered by stabbing.

ASP Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman identified the deceased as 22-year-old Osbert Natuhwera a resident of Nyamiyaga village and 18-year-old Amoni Kanyesigye a resident of Rushekye B village, both of Karengyeri Parish in Muko sub-county.

Maate says that on 27th of November 2022 evening, Sofan Bikorwamukama and friends including Kanyesige Amon now the deceased, Ndyomugabe Robert of Rushekye B village in Kalengyere Parish, now in Police custody, and others still at large entered into the bar of a one Charles of Karengyere Trading Center and found there the first victim Osbert Natuhwera, stabbed him to coma allegedly on issues of a girlfriend.

Natuhwera was then rushed to Karengyere Drug shop for first aid where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The angry mob hunted for the assailants and got Kanyesigye Amon alias Kyarenga and his other colleague in the center whom they beat to coma and were rushed to Mutolere hospital in Kisoro where Kanyesige died on arrival while the colleague whose particulars are still unknown, is still alive.

Maate says that upon receipt of information from the chairman Kalengyeri Trading Center Kwizera Katasha, Police from Muko rushed to the scene of the crime, documented it both, and postmortem Examinations. A suspect by the name of Ndyomugabe Robert was arrested to help Police in the investigations.

Maate said that the case of double murder was registered at Rubanda Central Police Station under reference number CRB 448/2022 to help in further investigations.

