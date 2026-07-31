END OF AN ERROR! IGG Orders Chris Obore’s Interdiction

KAMPALA: Parliament’s corridors of power have been rocked after the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Lady Justice Naluzze Aisha Batala, ordered the immediate interdiction of seven senior officials, including longtime Director of Communications and Public Affairs Chris Obore, over corruption charges currently before the Anti-Corruption Court.

The dramatic directive, Friday, July 31, instructs the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige, to immediately suspend the officials from duty pending the final determination of the criminal case against them.

Besides Obore, those affected are Director of Human Resource Daniel Adilo, Principal Research Officer Rajab Kaaya Ssemalulu, Principal Protocol Officer Emmanuel Emuron Okwi, Capacity Development Officer Vincent Otebata, Executive Secretary in the Office of the Speaker Leonard Okema, and Office Supervisor in the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms Stella Itute.

The seven officials are currently on remand at Luzira Prison after appearing before the Anti-Corruption Court on July 1, 2026, where they were charged with embezzlement and causing financial loss contrary to the Anti-Corruption Act. They have not been convicted, and the criminal proceedings are ongoing.

In her directive, the IGG invoked powers under Article 230 of the Constitution and Section 13(6) of the Inspectorate of Government Act, arguing that public interest requires the officials to step aside while the case is heard.

According to the IGG, allowing the accused officials to continue exercising the powers and functions of their offices during the trial would be contrary to the public interest and could undermine confidence in public institutions.

The move marks one of the most significant actions yet in the ongoing anti-corruption crackdown targeting senior public officials and sends a strong signal that the Inspectorate of Government intends to pursue accountability at the highest levels of public service.

With seven senior Parliament officials now out of office and facing criminal proceedings, attention shifts to the Anti-Corruption Court, where the fate of some of Parliament’s most influential administrators will be decided.

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