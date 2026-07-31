FROM REMITTANCES TO RICHES! BoU Deputy Governor to Lead High-Impact Equity Bank Webinar on Turning Diaspora Cash Into Lasting Wealth

As Uganda’s diaspora continues to send record remittances back home, Equity Bank Uganda is strengthening its efforts to help turn these financial inflows into long-term investments that create businesses, jobs and sustainable wealth.

Tomorrow, Saturday 1 August, 2026, the Bank will host the latest edition of its Equity Diaspora Webinar Series, an initiative that equips Ugandans living abroad with practical knowledge, expert insights and tailored financial solutions to invest confidently in Uganda.

The virtual session will feature Prof. Augustus Nuwagaba, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda, who will share perspectives on the growing role of diaspora investment in driving Uganda’s economic transformation.

Interested participants can register via http://shorturl.at/VKA8A.

The webinar is part of Equity Bank Uganda’s broader commitment to creating meaningful conversations around financial planning, wealth creation and investment opportunities for Ugandans abroad.

This edition will explore how the billions of shillings sent home each year can move beyond meeting household needs to financing businesses, commercial agriculture, real estate, manufacturing and other productive sectors of the economy.The discussion comes at a time when Uganda’s diaspora is making an increasingly significant contribution to national development.

In 2025, remittance inflows reached a record US$2.5 billion (approximately Shs9.3 trillion), accounting for about 3.8% of Uganda’s GDP.While these funds continue to support millions of families through education, healthcare, housing and daily household expenses, they also present a significant opportunity to drive long-term economic growth through productive investment.

Equity Bank Uganda believes that, with the right financial guidance, investment structures and banking solutions, diaspora remittances can become an even stronger catalyst for entrepreneurship, business expansion and wealth creation.

Through the webinar series, the Bank is positioning itself as more than a provider of money transfer services. It is increasingly serving as a trusted investment partner, connecting Ugandans abroad with financial solutions that enable them to save, invest and manage their investments back home with confidence.

Having the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda lead this weekend’s discussion reflects the growing national focus on harnessing diaspora capital as a key driver of economic growth.

The conversation is expected to highlight how sound policy, financial innovation and secure digital banking can work together to unlock greater investment opportunities.

The webinar also builds on Equity Bank Uganda’s growing recognition in diaspora banking. Earlier this year, the Bank was named Corporate Business of the Year at the African Business Chamber (AfBC) African Business Awards 2026 in London, in recognition of its contribution to financial inclusion, cross-border banking, trade facilitation and diaspora investment across Africa.

As digital banking continues to reshape cross-border finance, Equity Bank Uganda is leveraging technology alongside personalised advisory services to help customers conveniently manage their investments from anywhere in the world.Ultimately, the Equity Diaspora Webinar Series is about empowering Ugandans abroad to do more than send money home.

It is about supporting informed investment decisions that create lasting wealth for families while contributing to Uganda’s broader economic transformation.

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