First edition of ‘Afropalooza’ Concert set for Independence day

By Our reporter

After 12 years of conceptualizing, planning, and promoting the biggest music concerts,

events, and international festivals, Talent Africa Group will be hosting the first edition of Afropalooza from the 8th – 9th of October at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala,

Uganda.

Afropalooza will be a mega celebration of Uganda’s 60 years of Independence and will bring together thousands of Ugandans and tourists from all over the world to Kampala

for an epic weekend of arts, culture, food, dance, music, and entertainment.

The event will also showcase more than 60 Ugandan entertainers including bands, artists, DJs, comedians, dance troupes, fashion designers, painters, and much more.

Talent Africa held a breakfast press conference at the Sheraton Kampala hotel, hosted by the company’s A&R, Kella Mckenzie on Monday, 12th September to introduce the festival’s partners to the public.

Speaking to the press, NBS’s Brand manager Shafik Nekambuza intimates that “Next Media is a Ugandan-made brand and we’re glad to be able to celebrate the arts and

culture as Uganda celebrates 60 years. We’ll use all our platforms to support the

Afropalooza festival that we believe is a part of the journey of transforming Uganda.”

Sonia Karamagi Kasagga, Stanbic Bank’s Manager for Customer Relations affirms that “Stanbic’s brand purpose Uganda is home and as a brand that has lived for more

than 116 years, we look forward to celebrating #UgandaAt60 at Afropalooza and showcasing our true heritage.We are proud to partner with Talent Africa to bring Uganda’s vision to life.”

The inaugural edition of Afropalooza will feature a carnival-styled celebration around the theme “#UgandaAt60” which includes the Pearl Of Africa Marketplace for arts and

crafts, the Taste of Uganda Food Village, a projection mapping showcase, and the most spectacular display of fireworks ever witnessed in Uganda and interested vendors are called to register for these experiences.

Music legend Ragga Dee the chairman of the National Cultural Forum shared that

“Afropalooza is one of the greatest things to come out of Uganda as it brings together

music, culture and food from over 65 cultures.”

Kampala Sheraton’s PR Michael Kwesigwa shared the hotel’s joy in continuously

partnering with Talent Africa to execute unique event experiences and promised an

excellent culinary experience delivered by one of the country’s first international

standard hotels.

Jameson’s Regional Commercial Manager Adewole Tokan-Lawal stated that “As

Jameson, we take pride in our motto, “Créateurs de Convivialité” (friendliness in

human interactions) and we want to be at the heart of events that promote

togetherness. We believe that Afropalooza will strongly promote the arts and culture

in the country.”

Nile Special’s David Dhamuzungu explains that “There’s no better time to come out and

celebrate Uganda than Afropalooza and there is no better way to celebrate Uganda than with Nile special.”

Vivian Lyazi, the commissioner of The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife & Antiquities

shared that, “We are grateful for the whole space of players involved in Afropalooza

that are jointly a spark in the economy as different sectors come together to celebrate

an arts and cultural festival that brings people from all over the world to celebrate

#UgandaAt60.”

Afropalooza’s headlining sponsor MTN’s message was delivered by Som Dev Sen, the

Chief Marketing Officer who explained that “Afropalooza is more than just a music

experience and with MTN on board, we’ll work with Talent Africa to grow an annual

national flagship event that showcases everything that Uganda is about.”

He also called on key players involved in the music business to focus on promoting Ugandan music to the world while accepting music from the world.

Talent Africa CEO, Aly Allibhai shared that, “Afropalooza will showcase Uganda as the

leading nightlife and entertainment destination in Africa through music, art, fashion, culinary experience, 3D mappings and a lot more.”

Talent Africa is focused on creating an annual city festival that brings the world together

to celebrate Uganda while benefitting the entire tourism ecosystem through

transportation, culinary experiences, Arts, Accommodation, and nightlife. In line with other mega continental festivals like Afronation, Coachela, Nyege Nyege, Winterlude, Coachela and Glastonbury festival, several businesses will benefit from festival dwellers

who travel from around the world to Kampala on a hunt for a unique festival experience.

Afropalooza is organized by MTN Uganda and Talent Africa in partnership with

Jameson, Nile Special, New Vision, NBS, Sheraton, Mighty Rides, Stanbic Bank,

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife & Antiquities.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts