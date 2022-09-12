The Energy Progress Report 2022; Ugandans accessing electricity outpaces population growth

According to the energy progress report 2022 released by IEA, IRENA, UNSD, World Bank WHO Tracking SDG7 it has been revealed that the number of Ugandans accessing electricity outpaced the country’s population.

According to the report, top 20 access deficit countries in Sub–Saharan Africa include Uganda and Kenya that scored the greatest gains.

The report also indicates Uganda and Kenya have increased their annual access by 5.2 and 3 percentage points respectively.

To arrive at the conclusion, the five custodian agencies’ team subtracted the access rate of year one from that of year two then divided the result by year two’s minus year one’s.

The report further more reveals that measuring access to electricity enables governments to appreciate the status of access and to efficiently implement the 2030 Agenda that encompasses Sustainable Development Goal 7, which seeks to increase access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030

Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia had the largest unserved populations.

It should be noted that Increasing access to clean energy is in line with Uganda’s third National Development Plan.

For Ugandans to be able to get affordable clean energy, the government now funds the construction of renewable power generation stations like Karuma and Isimba whose tariffs are not more than five American cents (Sh182) per unit. It introduced declining block rates for the large and the extra–large industrial users, it implements a lifeline tariff band for household consumption, introduced a cooking tariff to nudge many households to use electricity to cook and has seen to the refinancing of Bujagali Energy Limited’s debts.

