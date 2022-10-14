FUFA delegates ready for 98th ordinary general assembly

By Emmanuel Sekago

The football governing body, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) will hold its 98th FUFA Ordinary General Assembly tomorrow (Saturday), October 15th 2022 in Gulu.

Northern Region is the host of this year’s Assembly and Gulu City in particular will welcome football stakeholders at Acholi Inn Hotel.

The federation is today stepping up preparations for the event, with the Delegates for the assembly expected to start arriving by today evening, FUFA Secretariat dispatched documents for delegates one month to the Assembly date as per the FUFA Statutes.

According to Article 21 (2) of the FUFA Statutes and Regulations, the FUFA President conducts business at the General Assembly in compliance with the standing orders.

The documents dispatched are; Notice of 98th FUFA Ordinary General Assembly date and Venue communicated to public in media, Agenda, Minutes of the 97th FUFA Ordinary General Assembly,

Some of the key areas of address in the FUFA Ordinary General Assembly include activity report, financial statements, and approval of budgets, admission of new Members and dismissing of members among others.

Prior to the Ordinary FUFA General Assembly, all Member Associations convene independent annual Assembles in accordance with the FUFA Statutes.

The 34 Members of FUFA are; The 16 FUFA Super League clubs, The FUFA Big League, The FUFA Women National Leagues, The 8 Regional Associations, Special Interest Groups, The Uganda Football Players Association, The Uganda Women Football Association, The Uganda Football Coaches Association, The Uganda Football Referees Association, The Uganda Beach-Soccer Association, The Uganda Schools Football Association, The Uganda Youth Football Association and The Futsal Association of Uganda

It should be noted that the FUFA Ordinary General Assembly is hosted on a rotational basis, moving across all the 8 regions of FUFA.

The last time the Northern Region hosted the coveted Assembly was 2014 in Lira City. Regions that have hosted the FUFA Ordinary General Assembly since ; Jinja (Eastern Region) in 2013, Lira (Northern Region) in 2014, Soroti (North East Region) in 2015, Luweero (Buganda Region) in 2016, Masindi (Kitara Region) in 2017, Kabale (Western Region) in 2018, Adjumani (West Nile Region) in 2019, Nakawa (Kampala Region) in 2020, Mbale (Eastern Region) in 2021 and now Gulu (Northern Region) in 2022.

