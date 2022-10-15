Heart break for Nam Blazers as City Oilers win eighth NBL title

By Thomas Odongo

Tusker Lite NBL playoffs

Finals, Game 7

JKL Lady Dolphins 67-75 UCU Lady Canons

Nam Blazers 64-66 City Oilers

Nam Blazers was every neutral fan’s favorite in Game 7 of the men’s division of the Tusker Lite National Basketball League (NBL) playoffs as they were tipped to end City Oilers’ dominance that started way back in 2013.

However, it didn’t go their way as City Oilers managed to win their eighth straight NBL title after beating Nam Blazers 64-66 in Game 7 of the finals of the series played on Friday at the MTN Arena, Lugogo in Kampala to win series 4-3.

It was a very close encounter almost throughout the game but Nam Blazers always threatened to clinch victory but City Oilers hurt them towards the end of the game to the heartbreak of Nam Blazers players and their passionate fan base.

An experienced City Oilers side once again condemned another highly rated side to a best man’s role, having beaten Falcons, Power (3), KIU Titans, UCU Canons (2) in the past finals. Nam Blazers now becomes another victim of their dominance.

Nam Blazers who came from 3-1 down to tie series 3-3 and fancied to go all the way up but City Oilers managed to recover from five points down at one stage in the fourth quarter to hit Nam Blazers where it hurt most.

Francis Azolibe stoodout for City Oilers shooting 24 points and 12 rebounds while Tonny Drilleba (10 points) also had double digits.

In a losing effort, Paul Odong, shot 16 points while Chris Omanye and David Deng Dikong finished with 12 and 11 points respectively.

Albeit the loss, Nam Blazers return home with their heads high having impressed in their full debut season and have already captured a huge fan base.

Meanwhile, in the women’s division UCU Lady Canons overpowered JKL Lady Dolphins to win their eighth tittle after winning Game 7 67-75 to win series 4-3.