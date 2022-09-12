Full Details on Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral as King Charles III Coronation Schedule Remains Unclear

Details of the timetable of official events have been unveiled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest ever reigning monarch.

Upon his mother’s death, Charles immediately became king, but there is no specific schedule in place for his coronation.

Prince Charles has been the heir apparent to the throne of Great Britain since he was three years old, and he was just four when he sat between his grandmother, the Queen mother, and his aunt, Princess Margaret, at his mother’s coronation in 1953.

But Charles’ official coronation won’t actually take place for at least a few months after the accession, following a period of mourning. The Queen’s own coronation took place on June 2, 1953, over a year after her accession on February 6, 1952.

Here’s what will happen in the days ahead, including the journey of the Queen’s coffin from Scotland, her lying in state and the state funeral on today Monday 19 September.

Upon his mother’s death, Charles immediately became king, but there is no specific schedule in place for his coronation.

In the days prior to the funeral, the United Kingdom will mark a period of mourning in which Queen Elizabeth’s body will lie in state, and the public will likely be able to pay their respects. Here’s the order of events before the funeral:

On Sunday, September 11, the Queen’s coffin traveled to Edinburgh, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

From today Monday, September 12, the coffin will be conveyed to St Giles’ Cathedral in a procession with King Charles and members of the royal family. They will then attend a service at St Giles’ Cathedral, and after, the public will be allowed to pay their respects.

The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth was taken along the Royal Mile in the Scottish capital Edinburgh on Monday in a solemn procession watched by thousands of people lining the street to pay their respects to Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

The skirl of bagpipes was the only sound as kilted soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland bore the coffin from the Palace of Holyrood House and placed it in the hearse.

King Charles and his siblings – Anne, Andrew and Edward – then walked behind the hearse up the historic street. The coffin will lie in St Giles’ Cathedral for an overnight vigil before being flown to London on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, September 13, the Queen’s coffin will travel to London via RAF aircraft, accompanied by Princess Anne

From Wednesday, September 14, through Sunday, September 18, the Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall.

Though Prince Charles is now in his 70s, he has said that he will look to his mother’s example as a 25-year-old new Queen.

After Charles, the line of succession goes as follows: Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince Harry.

Additional Source: BBC, Reuters

About Post Author