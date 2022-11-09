Gen. Muhoozi Tips Uganda’s Candidates on Success as Exams Kick Start

KAMPALA – Dear UNEB Candidates for 2022. All the best in your forthcoming exams! Put your best efforts and earn your success! May good luck follow you today and throughout all your examination and always.

Great accomplishments and success are my best wishes for you today, this Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s message to all candidates ahead of their final examinations.

Gen Muhoozi, also the First Son together with Jenga Uganda – the Ideology of Informed Patriotism were on Monday wishing candidates the Best of Luck in the Upcoming National Examinations.

Jenga Uganda is an association of patriotic Ugandans working in the education sector. It is group of professionals in diverse areas who aim to promote patriotism, skilling and talent development among youth and women in Uganda.

Speaking to the press, Ms. Charlotte Busingye – Chairperson Jenga Uganda said, “As Jenga Uganda, we are proud to associate with Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugabia who has been a pillar in state building, peace security and regional integration.”

“We thank Gen. Muhoozi Kainetugaba for his gracious effort of reaching out to all candidates nationwide and wishing them success in their examinations. Dear Candidates, as your sit for your national examinations, Jenga Uganda and Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba would like to let you know that we’re behind you and cheering you on to the finish line. You might be feeling stressed, overwhelmed, confused and tired but that is just a normal feeling. We have all been through it Give the examinations everything you have got – you’re nearly there and know that whatever happens next, you have what it takes to succeed in life. Your final grades won’t change that,” she added.

“As you sit down to do your exams, you owe it to yourself to work hard and do your best I want to let you understand that education is very powerful. Education will give you the capacity to have a voice and a presence – whether that’s through the way you use words, the way you create, the way you play sports or perform.”

About Post Author