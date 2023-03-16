GO & SHINE! S. African based Ugandan MC Norman nominated in the Hollywood independent Music Awards

Advertisements

MC Norman has once again received another node for his much known music talent. His recent release “Loliwe” has received a nomination in California in the Hollywood Independent Music Awards that will take place in August this year in California, USA.

Loliwe has been nominated to compete in the category of the best Reggae song of 2023.

Loliwe is one of South Africa’s most popular songs off Zahara’s new album and Loliwe features MC Norman. It went ahead to win Album of the year and best smooth urban music album at the 18th South African music awards.

It became the most selling album in the history of South Africa. MC Norman’s a Ugandan international recording artist based in South Africa.

