GO & SHINE! S. African based Ugandan MC Norman nominated in the Hollywood independent Music Awards

March 16, 2023 WE TALK SENSE |
Advertisements

MC Norman has once again received another node for his much known music talent. His recent release “Loliwe” has received a nomination in California in the Hollywood Independent Music Awards that will take place in August this year in California, USA.

Loliwe has been nominated to compete in the category of the best Reggae song of 2023.

Loliwe is one of South Africa’s most popular songs off Zahara’s new album and Loliwe features MC Norman. It went ahead to win Album of the year and best smooth urban music album at the 18th South African music awards.

It became the most selling album in the history of South Africa. MC Norman’s a Ugandan international recording artist based in South Africa.

About Post Author

WE TALK SENSE |

editor

See author's posts

Post Views: 18

More Stories

TELL-ALL! Meet music twin duo sensation Salma and Amina in this exclusive interview…and why they are still virgin

March 4, 2023 WE TALK SENSE |

MISS UGANDA 2023! Meet the 21 finalists

February 20, 2023 Allan

African Musicians Seize Opportunity To Collaborate With Dubai-Based Band Quincy Jones V4texx

February 14, 2023 Pius Niwarinda

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *