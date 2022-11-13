Gov’t officials arrested over shs67m

By Moses agaba

kabale

Police in Kabale district have today arrested Two Rubaya sub-county officials for embezzling 67 million shillings that was meant to do developments in sub-county in Kabale district.

The arrested officials are Ivan Mugayehwenkyi the sub-county chief and Wilberforce Tumwesigye, the treasurer.

Godfrey Nyakahuma, Kabale Resident District Commissioner says that he recently received a tip-off from the concerned whistleblowers in the sub county informing him that they had spent almost three years without any service apart from constructing the sub county block and One Kilometer Bushonga-Mukibindi-Habugarama road.

Nyakahuma says that after receiving a tip, he tasked the district chief administrative officer to draft down the activity report showing the projects done in the sub county. While on his monitation visit together with Deputy Resident Commissioner Ronald Bakak and District internal security officer Lauben Mutabazi on Thursday this week, Nyakahuma, discovered that there was misuse of funds where he summoned the two officials to appear before the District Engineer and Chief administrative officer for technical guidance.

Nyakahuma and his team discovered that through Rubaya Subcounty bank account, the subcounty received 300 million that was meant to construct administration blocks of Kahungye, Kibuga and Rubaya sub counties. He added that out of 300 million received, the subcounty used only 271,503,630 million shillings to construct the three administration blocks. Nyakahuma said, they now want the two to vomit Ugx 28,496,370 million shillings they have failed to account for.

He also revealed that the sub county has been receiving funds for ghost Musamba-Bubona-Murungu roads worth 18,795,906 million shillings since the 2019/2020 financial year. He also noted, the sub county received no value 20,600,000 million shillings to rehabilitate Bushonga-Mukibindi-Habugarama and Kabirago- Kishaze roads.

Nyakahuma said, the two have been arrested at Kabale Central police station to make statements and given an ultimatum of two days to cough the 67,892,276 missing million shillings. He also confided to our reporter that failure to cough the money, they will be arraigned before courts of law on Monday.