Kabale University fires Nigerian lecturer over sexual harassment

By Moses Agaba

Kabale

Kabale University has fired Dr Lukman Nafiu Abiodum a senior lecturer of Statistics after he was found guilty of sexual harassment, failure to follow examination regulations and professional negligence.

In a letter dated November 9th 2022, written by the Kabale university secretary Johnson Baryantuma Munono that he wrote to Dr Abiodum saying that the appointment board of Kabale university under min 598/60/AB/2022 has found Dr Abiodum guilty of sexual harassment , failure to follow examination regulations and professional negligence .

He also says that The board further directed that Dr Abiodum to be severely reprimanded as his interdiction be lifted and that The board further resolved not to renew your contract as senior lecturer statistics when it expires on November 11th 2022.

Munono letter to Dr Lukman says, “I regret to inform you that the appointment board of Kabale University under min 598/60/AB/2022 found you guilty of sexual harassment, failure to follow examination regulations and professional negligence.

The board further directed you to be severely reprimanded as your interdiction be lifted.

The board further directed you to be severely reprimanded as your interdiction be lifted.

The board further resolved not to renew your contract as senior lecturer statistics when it expires on November 11th 2022.

You are therefore required t hand over all university property in your possession to dean of faculty of economics and management in the presence of auditor. Reads part of the letter.

When contacted, the university Vice Chancellor Prof. Joy Constance Kwesiga “We as kabale University , we have zero tolerance to sexual harassment. We are encouraging students to report such cases as soon as possible to the office of Academic registrar, Dean of students, Vice Chancellor and the communications. We shall handle it with effectiveness.”