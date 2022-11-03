Granny socialite Zari ressurrects ‘White Party’ theme from limbo

By Our Reporter

The legendary All White Party hosted by Zari the Boss Lady is back, in a bigger and better edition. Considered the most sought-after December party, the “Zari All White Party” will be held in a luxurious pop-up a club at Motiv, on Portbell Road on the 22nd of December, 2022.

In this special edition, Zari will host fellow stars from the Netflix show “Young, African & Famous”

“I’m happy to announce that my All-White Party is coming back & bigger than ever! And I’m super excited that some of my friends from Young, Famous & African are coming along to check out Uganda for the first time. It’s all going down on Dec 22 at Motiv. Watch this space for more details! #ZariAllWhiteParty.” Zari announced to her 11.1M Instagram followers.

Known for its bold and elegant appeal, the Zari White Party is the most lavish social event in Kampala nightlife, complete with pop, glam and lots of money as the biggest ballers pull up in the latest cars and pop the most expensive bottles all night long.

Zari will be hosting fellow stars from the “Young, African & Famous” Netflix show including Andile Ncube, Naked DJ, Kayleigh Schwark, Kanyi Mbau, and Swanky Jerry who are all excited to be visiting Uganda and meeting their Ugandan fans. The Zari White Party will also feature a major lineup of entertainment which will be announced in the coming days.

Luc Belaire is the lead sponsor of the event, Nirav Hathi the MD of Double Barrel Beverages the distributor of Luc Belaire in Uganda added “Belaire is all about the boss lifestyle. Rick Ross leads the way to put Belaire as the brand for everyone who’s arrived and made it in life so partnering with Zari was a no-brainer! Zari’s lifestyle and the story are exactly what Belaire is all about, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience with all the Netflix stars partying in Kampala”

Talent Africa’s Aly Allibhai states “Talent Africa is super excited to be organizing and producing this amazing party, we are looking forward to hosting some of Africa’s biggest stars right here in Kampala. We plan to transform Motiv into the most lit pop-up club you’ll ever see”

The All-White Party is hosted by Zari Hassan and organized by Talent Africa in partnership with Luc Belaire, Jack Daniels, The Famous Grouse, and Kampala Sheraton Hotel.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts