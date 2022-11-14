Huawei’s Seeds For The Future Can Be Used To Boost Uganda’s Investment In Technology – Minister Babalanda

Huawei’s Seeds for the Future program has been commended by the Minister for the Presidency Babirye Milly Babalanda for its role in skilling Ugandans through ICT.

Hon. Babalanda made the remarks during the launch of the 2022 Huawei Uganda Seeds for the Future Program on Friday. The program kicks off today online. In a special way, I would like to commend Huawei for living what they preach as one of the top ICT companies.

As a result of ICT, their business and programs have continued online, even with COVID-19. I continue to thank the job well done by the Ministry of ICT, Ministry of Education, and universities for coordinating and seeing to it that our students benefit from such wonderful opportunities,” said the Minister who was the Guest of Honor at the event.

She also revealed that the Seeds for the Future program was a gift to Uganda. It was officially handed over to H.E. Yoweri Museveni by China and Huawei in 2015 during his official state visit to China. “It’s critical to note that this program was given to the government to benefit the people of Uganda, and one of the mandates in my ministry and the Office of the Presidency, in general, is to see to it that programs such as these are adequately monitored and evaluated to achieve their intended objectives. So I thank Huawei once again for their effort to make sure that they fulfill their promise of skilling Ugandans,” Minister Babalanda stated.

“This ICT Education program is critical because it is vital for young people to have the skills, passion, and determination to develop and use your skills acquired to drive this country forward whether you start your own company, work for a government entity, or work for another private company. So it is critical to treat this seed of knowledge from companies like Huawei with utmost importance.”

Hon. Babalanda further explained that the NRM government has significantly increased its spending in the area of education in the last two years. This investment is intended to improve enrollment and quality of learning in Ugandan schools and to increase the human capital needed to sustain productivity and economic growth. “The job market in Uganda is becoming more technologically driven and disruptive requiring high levels of digital, social, and life skills. Huawei’s seeds for the future program is one of the initiatives the government can use to beef up its investments in technology, she said. “Education and ICT Skilling play a fundamental and pioneering role with wide-ranging and long-lasting effects. We all know that with the fast development of information technology, our ways of learning, productivity and living are undergoing profound changes. ICT is exerting an ever-growing revolutionary influence on education, and it is enriching the channels, ways, and contents of people-to-people exchanges. Therefore, Huawei’s initiatives of the seeds for the future is not only a skilling initiative but also a very meaningful and significant people-to-people exchange activity.” She also noted that the relationship between China and Uganda will continue to soar to greater heights for the benefit of both countries. At the same event, Joy Tiko, a Makerere University graduate who took part in the previous Seeds for the Future competition, lauded Huawei for giving her experience and the necessary skills that have helped her move places in the world of ICT. “My team created a working prototype of a system that uses artificial intelligence to combat disease and pests, and out of the 19 teams that competed, we were chosen as the winner of the 2021 Huawei Seeds for the Future competition,” said Ms. Tiko who is waiting to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Computing. “With Huawei Seeds for the Future Competition, I improved my skills in the area of artificial intelligence, and I’m now working on various projects that incorporate this technology. My team and I have competed in various IT contests using the experience and skills we got from Huawei Seeds. We thank Huawei for the enormous opportunity it gave us to put our skills on a wider platform. “I am confident that you too will learn from this experience,” she added.

