Inside the Uganda, Sudan Joint Political Consultation Committee Meeting held in Khartoum

The Joint Political Consultation Committee Meeting (JPCC) between the Republic of Uganda and the Republic of the Sudan was held on Monday 12th December 2022 in Khartoum- Sudan.

The main objective of this Meeting was to bolster and enhance bilateral cooperation in the Political, Economic, Peace and Security cluster/ sector for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Uganda and the Sudan enjoy excellent fraternal bilateral relations and strong historical bonds of friendship & solidarity firmly anchored on the principle of Pan Africanism.

The Bilateral relations between the two countries are mainly pursued through bilateral frameworks of Cooperation such as the Joint Permanent Cooperation Committee (JPCC) which are hosted on a rotational basis between both countries. The 4th Joint Political Consultation Committee meeting was held in Kampala in December 2018

This 5th Joint Political Consultation Committee meeting held in Khartoum was co-chaired by Hon. Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, the Permanent Secretary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Head of Uganda’s Delegation and H.E. Daffa’alla Al- Haj Ali the Under Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan.

In his opening remarks, Hon. Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, the Permanent Secretary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed a message of gratitude to Amb. Daffa’alla Al- Haj for the warm reception accorded to him and his entire Delegation from Uganda.

The Permanent Secretary further reiterated Uganda’s commitment to further strengthening Bilateral Cooperation with the Sudan for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Hon. Bagiire also underscored the importance of this Joint Political Consultation Committee Meeting and expressed optimism that the deliberations from the meeting would consolidate key outcomes for the mutual benefit of both countries.

In his remarks H.E. Amb. Daffa’alla Al- Haj Ali the Under Secretary and Head of Delegation of the of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan welcomed Hon. Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, the Permanent Secretary and the entire Delegation from Uganda and reiterated Sudan’s commitment to promoting bilateral cooperation with Uganda

The Under Secretary used the opportunity to brief his counterpart on the latest Political developments in the Sudan with optimism brought about by the Monday 5th Signing of an agreement by majority of Political parties who agreed on a road map towards return to civilian rule and protocol of a two years Transitional Government that will lead to Democratic election of a Civilian Led Government.

Amb. Daffa’alla called upon Uganda to support the lifting of the suspension of the Republic of Sudan from participation on activities of African Union.

The Meeting successfully deliberated and concluded among other things on the following; i) Promoting Bilateral Trade / Commercial and Economic Diplomacy. Both parties agreed to convene the Uganda – Sudan Private Sector Business Conference and the opening of a Commercial centre for Sudan in Kampala, ii) Diplomatic facilitation and reciprocal use of VIP facilities for Officials in both countries and ; iii) Immigration and associated need for Visa waiver fee by the Sudan.

The Meeting agreed that the next session of the Joint Political Consultations Committee (JPCC) will be held in Kampala within six months.

Uganda’s delegation to the 5th JPCC meeting included H.E. Dr. Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu, Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the Sudan, Amb. Julius Joshua Kivuna, Head of Political, Peace and Security Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dickson Ogwang, Head of Chancery Uganda Mission in Khartoum, Brig. Gen. Freddie Karara, the Defense Attachè of Uganda in the Sudan and Senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Headquarters, Kampala and Uganda Embassy in Khartoum.

