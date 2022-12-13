Stars VjOj, Maddox shuts down UK at Legendary Reggae festival

Music stars Vjojofficial and Maddox Sematimba over the weekend made another music statement in London when they thrilled their fans at legendary Reggae festival 2022 that happened at Royal regency over the weekend.

It was also a moment of excitement for Vjoj to share the same stage with Uganda’s reggae star Maddox Sematimba,Cindy Sanyu, Carol Nantogo.

When his time came up to step on stage, vjoj fans went crazy. They danced to his tunes. It was on the same day when music analysts confirmed Vjoj is the most loved singer in the diaspora.

He performed his songs that left many wondering the talent in him.

It should be recalled that Vjojoffical is a UK-signed Afrobeat Artist, Producer, a film Director CEO and founder of FirstchoiceFilmz a UK limited company, born and raised in Uganda.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts