INSURANCE TRAINING COLLEGE IN DOCK! CEO Sseremba, Board Chair Dr. Walusimbi Under Spotlight Over HR Irregularities, Unbudgeted Spending & Stalled Sh3Bn Land Deal

The findings place fresh responsibility on the institution's leadership under CEO and Principal Saul Sseremba and Board Chairperson Dr. Abdul Hafiz Walusimbi to address the identified governance, financial management and human resource weaknesses.

The leadership of the Insurance Training College (ITC), led by Chief Executive Officer and Principal Saul Sseremba and Board Chairperson Dr. Abdul Hafiz Walusimbi, has come under scrutiny after the Auditor General highlighted a series of governance, human resource and financial management weaknesses that point to shortcomings in the institution’s administration.

The findings, contained in the Auditor General’s December 2025 report for the financial year ended June 30, 2025, reveal that despite receiving an unqualified audit opinion on its financial statements, the College continues to grapple with management deficiencies that could undermine its mandate of developing professional capacity within Uganda’s insurance industry.

The Insurance Training College, founded in 1964 and restructured as a public tertiary institution under the Insurance Act of 2017, serves as the education and professional training arm of Uganda’s insurance sector. The institution offers National Council for Higher Education-accredited certificate and diploma programmes in insurance and is responsible for training professionals who support the country’s growing insurance industry.

However, according to the Auditor General, weaknesses in human resource management remain unresolved.

The audit established that the College’s Human Resource Manual is not fully aligned with the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders. Auditors found that ITC had continuously extended staff loans and salary advances throughout the same financial year beyond the maximum limits permitted under the statutory framework.

The report further notes that although the College adopted a Human Resource Manual in 2021, it has never been updated to reflect the requirements of the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders and the Public Finance Management Act Regulations. This omission has resulted in inconsistencies in the approval, management and recovery of salary advances beyond the prescribed periods, exposing weaknesses in internal controls and compliance with government regulations.

The Auditor General also questioned the College’s budget discipline after establishing that UGX 172 million was paid out as arrears despite the institution having made no budgetary provision for such expenditure during the financial year. According to the audit, failure to budget for arrears results in the diversion of funds away from planned activities, undermines approved budget priorities and creates a mismatch between intended objectives and actual spending.

The report also highlighted shortcomings in the implementation of planned procurements. During the 2024/25 financial year, the College planned to procure land valued at UGX 3 billion. However, by the close of the financial year, the procurement had not been implemented.

The Auditor General warned that failure to execute planned procurements limits service delivery and delays the achievement of institutional objectives.

Although the audit opinion on the College’s financial statements remained unqualified, the findings place fresh responsibility on the institution’s leadership under CEO and Principal Saul Sseremba and Board Chairperson Dr. Abdul Hafiz Walusimbi to address the identified governance, financial management and human resource weaknesses.

For an institution mandated to build professional competence, uphold standards and strengthen Uganda’s insurance industry through education and training, the Auditor General’s findings suggest that improvements in internal governance, compliance with public service regulations, budget discipline and implementation of planned activities will be critical if the College is to fully deliver on its mandate.

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