International Artists Scheduled For Three-Day Performances In Kampala

By Fab Mc

On December 30, December 31, and January 1, the Skyz Hotel in Naguru will host a concert called The Terminal Kampala featuring ten foreign acts alongside Ugandans.

Over the course of the three days, there will be three separate themes: the Big Chill on January 1; the Young and Sexy edition on December 30; and the evening to ring in 2023 on December 31.

There will be performances on the first day of the event by Marioo from Tanzania, Dope Nation from Ghana, Shiru, Maker Breaker, and Lito from Uganda, as well as fast-rising Ugandan music duo Kateleya and Kandle and the event will be held at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The second day will feature N Camidoh, a songwriter known for his song Sugar Cane, Ya Elvis, a French singer, Sha Sha, a Zimbabwean singer, DJ Edu, a Kenyan DJ, as well as DJs Nimrod, Naselow Da Don, and DJ Zato.

On the third day, the event will move to the Skyz Hotel in Naguru, the first day of the new year. As usual, DJs will handle the entertainment portion while South African duo Black Motion provide music in their trademark Amapiano style.

In the ordinary section, tickets will cost Shs75,000 at the gate and Shs50,000 for early birds. For VIP tickets, they will cost Shs150,000.

About Post Author