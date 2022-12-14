BROKEN HEARTED! My hubby dumped me for VP Alupo-woman

A WOMAN has shared her heartbreak to friends after discovering that her husband of four years and the father of her children had started a whole other life.

The devastated lady, who shares two kids (twins-both boys) with the man she thought was the love of her life, told close friends how she’d been left “broken” by his deceit and lies.

We are talking about Peter Abaine, the current husband to Vice President Jessica Alupo.

Information exclusively obtained by this publication indicates that before meeting Alupo, Abaine was happily married to one Ronah Nahabwe.

She hails from Rukungiri district, in south western Uganda and her family has close ties to the ‘First Family’ as we shall explain in our subsequent publications.

The two reportedly met around 2017-18 through a friend. Abaine would later visit her parents to acquire official bonking rights and blessings.

In 2019, the young couple would later welcome bouncing twins-Kakuru and Kato Abaine.

Around 2020/2021, their marriage took a turn around and the rest is now history. Reason? Another woman had melted Peter’s heart and that was VP Alupo.

A source tells us that their love story started way back when Alupo was planning a political comeback that saw her get appointed the VP.

The truth is Alupo has also been married before. Her relationship with Captain Innocent Tukashaba who she introduced in 2011 hit the rock though the two sired two kids together before splitting. More details about Abaine's baby-mama in our subsequent publications.

