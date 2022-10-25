Ivan Beau drops latest song “Wave of Blessings

Musical artist and pastor Ivan Beau has teamed with his Producer to drop the latest song

The gospel song has Ivan Beau giving off amazing lyrics and vocals adding to the charm of “ Wave of Blessings “

“ Wave of Blessings ” talks about giving thanks, motivation, and respect .

Beauchamps Ivan better known by his stage name Ivan Beau a.k.a. Musical artist and a pastor is a American musical artist and pastor.

Fast rising Gospel musician Ivan Beau is taking gospel music to another level with a message that is able to transform people’s lives. According to the budding singer, he received a calling to reach people through music that inspires, teaches, motivates and touches people’s lives in a positive way. Ivan Beau is yet to release a highly anticipated music video in coming months. He describes his single ‘Wave of blessings’ which is accompanied with good visuals, as God’s message to the people that God answers our prayers.

It was a calling, I am a believer and I love singing music that inspires and moves not just me but thousands of people. The message of Gospel music is a simple yet needed one. It gives and changes lives.

