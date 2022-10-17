Jinja Hippos win maiden National Rugby 7s title

By Thomas Odongo

Prior to the final circuit of the 2022 Nile Special 7s (National Rugby Sevens Series) that came to a close on Sunday at Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala, Jinja Hippos needed at least a third place finish to win the title.

Before then, Hippos were leading the 10-team table with 109 points, seven ahead of second placed Heathens.

Hippos did themselves justice by beating their followers Heathens 05-12 in the first semifinal of the season finale (Buffaloes 7s) to have the title at their grasp even before the main cup final.

Hippos now win their maiden National Rugby 7s title and they are the first team outside Kampala and Wakiso Districts to win the title.

However, in the final, Stanbic Black Pirates who beat arch rivals Kobs 15-14 in the semifinals emerged winners off a 07-00 triumph.

A Timothy Odong converted first half try was enough to earn the Sea Robbers their second circuit victory having triumphed in the season opener.

At the end of it all, both Hippos and Pirates were celebrating with the former celebrating winning the series whilst the latter was jubilating winning their second circuit of the Nile Special 7s.

Meanwhile, the loss against Pirates is the fourth defeat for the Hippos in all the finals they have been this season. The Jinja based side has been in five finals but only won the sixth circuit played on their home soil last month. They also lost in the final in Entebbe, Arua and Fort Portal circuits.

The Jinja Hippos however finish the Nile Special 7s season with 218 points. Second placed Heathens have 119 points whilst Pirates cap the podium with 109 points, one ahead of former champions Kobs who finished fourth.

Impis finish fifth with 87 points, four ahead of Toyota Buffaloes who finished sixth. Rams finished seventh with 77 points whilst Plascon Mongers finished eighth with 67 points.

However, Walukuba Barbarians have been relegated from the series and may only feature as an invitational side next season.They only attained 61 points, two behind Warriors who finished ninth.

Rhinos who attained core status in the playoffs recently will join nine core teams next season.