Vipers dump TP Mazembe out of CAF Champions League

By Thomas Odongo

Uganda Premier League champions Vipers SC are into the group stages of the CAF Champions League after knocking out TP Mazembe on penalties 4-2 on Saturday.

Vipers SC has become the second Ugandan football club in history to qualify for the CAF Champions League group stages, second to KCCA FC that did so in 2018.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in Kampala on Sunday and could not be separated again at the Kamalondo Stadium in Lubumbashi today.

The lottery of the penalty shootout was then needed to determine the winner and Vipers, against all odds, prevailed 4-2.

It was a tense affair but top South African referee Victor Gomes officiated well.

