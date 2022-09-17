JKL Lady Dolphins through to women’s final of NBL playoffs

By Thomas Odongo

Tusker Lite NBL playoffs

Friday Results (Game 3)

*JKL Lady Dolphins 65-56 KCCA Leopards

*Nam Blazers 69-50 KIU Titans

JKL Lady Dolphins are through to the finals of the women’s division of the Tusker Lite National Basketball League (NBL) after they swept the semifinals of playoffs which were played in the best of five series.

JKL Lady Dolphins beat KCCA Leopards 65-56 in game three on Friday at the YMCA basketball court in Wandegeya, Kampala to book a slot in the final. The former had won the opening two games and remained perfect both in the playoffs and regular season.

JKL Lady Dolphins who are defending champions will face either UCU Lady Canons or KIU Rangers in the women’s final. UCU and KIU will face off on Sunday in game three of the semis but the former has already won the opening two games.

Brenda Ekone was one of the standout players for JKL Lady Dolphins as she dropped 23 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist. She was named Tusker Lite player of the game.

Other top performers for JKL Lady Dolphins included Hope Akello with 9 points, 15 rebounds, and 1 assist, Flavia Oketcho with 9 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists. Tuandeciah Oluoch managed 6 points and 10 rebounds.

Martha Soigi kept KCCA Leopards in the game with 16 points, 9 rebounds and 1 assist. Leticia Awor had 15 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assist.

In the other game, Nam Blazers blew away KIU Titans beating them 69-50 to lead the series 2-1. The two sides face off on Sunday with the former eyeing a slot in the men’s final while the university side will want to force game five.

Still on Sunday, the other game will be between men’s title holders City Oilers and UCU Canons. The former lead series 2-0 and are one step away from the final but the university side will attempt a comeback.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts