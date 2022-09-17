Gov’t Plans to launch Northern Uganda Social Action Fund(Nusaf) Four

By Emmanuel Ogwok

The government of Uganda plans to launch the fourth Northern Uganda Social Action Fund(NUSAF 4). It will target 52% of people who are affected by the current drought, feminine, and poverty.

State minister for Northern Uganda, Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny revealed this while handing over 400 iron sheets from the Prime minister’s office to Truth Evangelistic Fountain Ministries’ main branch under the leadership of Rev.James Okalo Ekwang.

Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (NUSAF) is a government organization in Uganda with $100million in funding from the World bank.

The goal of NUSAF is to help local communities in the 18 Districts of Northern Uganda that have been ravaged by the 20 years of insecurity and insurgents of the Lord’s Resistance Army(LRA) of Joseph Kony for example Gulu district Lira district, Alebtong district Kitgum District,Dokolo District among others.

This money is given directly to the members of the community so as to develop infrastructure and training for long-term development like tailoring, welding, and carpentry.

Labora farms in Acholi land are a perfect example of NUSAF projects in Uganda. This project was written by the late Prof.Opio Ekong Fred who hails from Agwata and is from the Okii me Okabo clan. He was the vice-chancellor of All Saints University in Uganda before he passed in 2015.

The development project of NUSAF is to provide effective Income support to build the resilience of poor and vulnerable households in Northern Uganda. The project comprises four components that are to say the first component is Labour- Intensive Public Works(LIPW) and disaster risk financing which provides income to poor and needy households in Northern Uganda.

The second component is Livelihood investment support which supports the government’s aim to extend and support Livelihood to poor and vulnerable people in the region. Doing so, increases their productive assets and income.

The third component is Transparency, accountability, and anti-corruption(TAAC) which sensitizes and spreads awareness to the communities to prevent misuse of project resources and monitoring of project activities at all levels by the Inspectorate of Government(IG).

The fourth component is the safety net mechanism and project management involving maintaining the completed projects like farms, and schools to prevent their collapse. The Project Development Objective (PDO) is to provide effective Income support to and build the resilience of poor and vulnerable households in Northern Uganda.

It should be noted that many communities in Northern Uganda have gained mammothly from NUSAF which has become a household name in those communities. And it’s controlled by the office of the Prime Minister of Uganda. More details to follow.

