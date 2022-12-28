JUST IN; Singer Jay Silver ends 2022 in style with two hit songs

Fast rising star Jay Silver is climaxing the year with yet two big jams titled “Joana’’ and ‘Feeling nice’’.

According to information reaching our news desk, the visuals and lyrics of Joana and feeling nice are already out on all music platforms across.

His latest songs are ones his fans believe will hoist him to greater heights; he dares to believe it will have him mentioned among the music greats in Uganda.

“Joana and Feeling nice ” are other sweet love jams that are currently on every DJs playlist across all the music corridors.

A few notes we have landed on, Joana is a love hit. Mixed in English and Swahili. He wrote it himself and was worked on by Jam on the Beats.



Without a doubt, these are absolutely a serenading pieces of artistic work with lovely and soothing vocals relayed by the singer.

Ugandans of late have been debating trending artists and his many trending songs have raised the bar high for him.

Jay Silver is also a Fashionista, musician and songwriter currently under Platinum Music Label. His first time in the studio was around 2017 when he released his first single song ‘Cheri’.

He followed it up with some great songs like Balance, Go Down Low, Love Time to mention but a few. He continues to perform with different Musicians from Sweden where he is based since 2014

