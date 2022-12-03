Katwe Police bust criminal gang using Motorcycles for robbery

The suspects who were identified by the CCTV cameras

The territorial Police at Katwe have arrested members of a criminal gang that has been robbing people of properties using motorcycles.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the suspects were arrested during an operation that took place on thursday.

‘’They have allegedly been snatching bags from Pedestrians and phones from both motorists and pedestrians before fleeing on motorcycles which were identified by our CCTV cameras’’, noted Owoyesigyire

The suspects include Semakula Sadiq 23, a resident of Ndejje Kanaba, Baguma Wise 19, a resident of Kisenyi social centre, Tumusiime John aka Mutoro a resident of the social center in Kisenyi and Lubega Mustafa aka Ade a resident of Makerere Kivvulu.

‘’Our task teams have also established that the suspects got motorcycles on loan in the guise of using them for Boda Boda business, but instead, they ended up using them to rob the Public’’, he added.

We have also established where they sell the stolen items and efforts are on to have the promoters arrested.

He said police’s efforts to pacify the city from criminals with intelligence-led operations will continue.

