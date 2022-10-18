KCCA FC to start hosting floodlights games after landing CHINT electric deal

Uganda Premier League side KCCA FC have announced CHINT Electric as the principal shirt sponsor for KCCA FC from 2022 – 2025.

CHiNT Uganda is an exclusive franchise holder of CHINT International that has been growing soundly and showing a good image to the public since the 1980s.

Founded in 1984, CHINT is a leading global provider of smart energy solutions, covering an integrated whole industry chain of power generation, storage, transmission, substation, distribution, sales, and consumption.

CHINT comes on board as both the Principal Shirt Sponsor for KCCA FC and the Official Lighting Partner for KCCA FC.

CHINT will light up the MTN Omondi Stadium with state-of-the-art flood lights that will enable KCCA FC to host night games thus Night Football.

In the second round of the 2022 – 2023 season, KCCA FC will start hosting night games at its home courtesy of stadium lighting by CHINT.

CHINT has a ranking among China’s Top 500 companies for 18 consecutive years. Its subsidiary, CHINT Electric is the first company in China with low voltage electrics as its main business to get listed on the A-share market as one of the top 50 Asian listed companies.

CHINT brand operates in over 140 countries, and they have got over 2300 distributors with over 30 overseas subsidiaries and over 20 logistics centers.