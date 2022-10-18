New entrants I&M Bank team put up stellar performance at 2022 bankers Gala

Heralded as the most sought-after sporting event on the bankers’ calendar, the outdoor games session of the annual Bankers Gala was held on Sunday, October 16 at Kyambogo Sports Grounds.

Running under the theme Fitness, Wellness, Networking, Team Work, the event attracted participation from various finance and banking institutions.

The participation was a clear indicator that the Bankers Gala is still true to her founding principles of networking, interacting and sharing knowledge.

Goretti Masadde, the Chief Executive Officer, the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services, the gala organisers, commended all the participants for the successful event.

“We take pride in the impact the gala has made within the banking industry. And to all the participants, your patronage is vital to the gala’s overall success. It was amazing to see bankers leaving the business world, and coming to the fitness world to compete in a healthy way,” she said.

New entrants I&M Bank team put up a stellar performance by overrunning most of their opponents in the day-long games.

The I&M Bank team beat UGAFODE 1-0, had a goalless draw against ABSA Bank, then bounced back with a win over Equity Bank, before falling to Stanbic Bank at the Quarter finals.

The team also put up a stellar performance in Basketball, athletics and outdoor games.

The I&M Bank team manager Godfrey Odoch said that their unwavering drive to win enabled them reach extraordinary heights.

“The gala is more than a competition, it is a chance for us to reconnect, to come together as a team in a different environment. We have had a tough, but good day, and I believe it’s our consistent drive to give nothing less than our best, that enabled us to end the day with shining results,” Odoch said.

Odoch also noted that through participation in the different sporting activities at the gala, the I&M Bank team was able to discover, review, and re-strategize their strengths and garner a sense of responsibility through team work.

Regardless of the day’s wins and losses, the 2022 Bankers Gala was a huge success, as it achieved its ultimate goal of networking and celebrating the movers and shakers in the banking industry.

The winners at the gala were awarded with trophies, medals and a range of many other prizes.

By Thomas Odongo