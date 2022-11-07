Keem Fame Rich  glad as ‘Lonely world EP’ hits 10000 streams on Audiomack in one day

Famous Music Uganda boss Kajoba Hakim alias Keem Fame Rich is beaming with excitement after his 2022 mega album “Lonely world” hit Ten thousand streams on audiomack in a space of just a day.

Born 16th January 1999 in Mulago kampala the Self managed artist who couldn’t hide his joy took to his social media pages to express how notching such numbers on Audiomack in a short time is no mean feat in a country that taxes its citizens on data through OTT

“10000 streams in a day . For a Country with OTT ALAMDULILLAH”

Keem Fame Rich

The joyful extended play that hit 10000 streams in such a very short period was produced by Ayo Bass Boi