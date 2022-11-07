Ivan Beau releases “Wave Of Blessings” ALBUM

Beauchamps Ivan a.k.a Ivan Beau has released his highly anticipated “Wave Of Blessings”(ALBUM) that is currently on all music streaming platforms.

The “Wave Of Blessings” ALBUM was written and composed by Ivan Beau who is the reigning gospel artist born on 17th February 1983 in Houston , Texas, America

Ivan Beau looks forward to performing at the world’s biggest stages and festivals across the globe and has a vision of selling the Gospel culture to the rest of the world.

Speaking to Ivan Beau about the ALBUM,he notes that it is an embodiment of growth, creativity, and a calculated decision to make good music accessible to all his fans regardless of age, gender, class, and more honorably an ultimate answer to gospel’s new sound.

The “Wave Of Blessings” ALBUM stands tall as the only gospel domain of unique songwriting mastery fused with Soul sound in songs like “Was Sie Sagen”featuring De Joel Bello with lyrics that evoke emotions as he sings stories of gospel and love of the God.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts