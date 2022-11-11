Keeping Up With Trends Is A Full Time Job – Stylist Allan Senior

By Fab Mc

It is common to see celebrities wearing good outfits in music videos and in daily life, but have you ever wondered who the people behind their good looks are? In our one-on-one, I discussed family, work, and everything in between with celebrity stylist Allan Senior. Here is what we discussed.

Fab Mc: Hello Allan, I truly appreciate your agreeing to do this interview. Please introduce yourself to the readers.

Allan Senior: Greetings to our dear readers. I go by the name Ainebyona Allan Aka Allan Senior. I was born on 5th February 1998 in Nsambya hospital (St Francis) by my parents Natukunda Faith Costance and the late Kalusa Wilson junior. Am the last born in the family, I grew up in Makindye division, lukuli parish in Kampala district. I went to Kampala pupils primary school for my kindergarten up to primary six then I joined Mirembe primary school for my p.7 (PLE). I went to Nsambya Secondary school for my secondary education and after joined the university at Makerere business school (MUBS) where I pursued a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Am a born again Christian.

Fab Mc: Tell us about your childhood, education, and family.

Allan Senior: I spent most of my childhood days with my auntie and my uncle because mum couldn’t manage to take care of us since he was a single mother. I went to Kampala pupils primary school for my kindergarten up to primary six. I then joined Mirembe KCCA primary school for my primary seven (PLE) since my previous school didn’t have a center number. I joined Nsambya secondary school for my secondary education, I thereafter joined the university at Makerere business school (MUBS) where I pursued and graduated with a bachelors degree in business administration. I come from a nuclear family and we are 2 boys, my big brother is called Ayebazibwe Emmanuel, and am the last born. My parents are Natukunda Faith Costance and the late Kalusa Wilson junior (RIP)

Fab Mc: What prompted you to journey into the field of being a stylist?

Allan Senior: Honestly speaking, being a stylist was not my dream career, I wanted to be a doctor since childhood but because my mother kept sending me to Owino market (Downtown) to buy second clothes that I would sell to people in the nearby villages as a hawker so that I could raise some money to take care of me and get school fees, I ended up having a very good taste for clothes and I kept selling clothes till university, on 19th February 2019 I started up a clothing brand called Allan senior clothing and it’s when I started styling different people.

Fab Mc: Describe your style in 3 words

Allan Senior: Urban, relatable, and laidback

Fab Mc: What’s your wardrobe MVP?

Allan Senior: Am not taken up by prices when I’m purchasing something but there’s this Richard Millie watch I bought in Dubai mall it cost me over $1500 USD dollars.

Fab Mc: What would you never wear and why?

Allan Senior: Short shorts. I’ve tried these and failed miserably. I’ve allowed that trend to pass me by.

Fab Mc: How long have you been a celebrity stylist?

Allan Senior:3 years

Fab Mc: What advice would you give an up-and-coming fashion stylist?

Allan Senior: I advise them to be consistent, disciplined, focused, goal-oriented, and mostly God-fearing.



Fab Mc: What’s your approach when you first start styling someone? Do you ask questions, and go through their closet?

Allan Senior: I first understand my client, and what they like and feel comfortable with. Of course, I ask them questions and I always keep it a two-way conversation with them. For some that have social media platforms, I go

through them and get a sense of their personal style.

Fab Mc: Who have been some of your inspirations, mentors, or role models?

Allan Senior: A lot of people have mentored me and I really can’t mention all of them. However, my mother stands

out. Seeing her raise us singlehandedly inspired me to never give up.

Fab Mc: As a celebrity stylist, what are some opportunities you have been blessed to get your hands on?

Allan Senior: I’ve met so many people; some influential and others who are such important contacts. For me,

especially at this stage in my career, creating meaningful relationships is a great opportunity.

Fab Mc: What in your opinion makes the perfect red carpet look?

Allan Senior: Two things; the styling of the look and the way the person wearing it carries themselves. If someone

isn’t confident in what they are wearing, it won’t matter how great the styling is.

Fab Mc: What’s the most fun part of your job?

Allan Senior: Seeing a happy client. Sometimes seeing positive comments on social media about the work I have done.

Fab Mc: Where does gender and sexuality stand for you, in your styling process?

Allan Senior: I don’t really mind what gender or sexual inclination a client is. My job is to make them feel good about themselves.

Fab Mc: Favorite look that you’ve styled to date?

Allan Senior: I have a lot of favorite looks. What stands out for me, though, is a recent project. Teacher by Ykee

Benda and Fik Fameika. I had so much creating the looks.

Fab Mc: What has been the most memorable moment of your career so far?

Allan Senior: Opening my new location in Makindye. Everyone budding stylist looks forward to a time they have a

physical location where clients can find you.

Fab Mc: What would you do if a client insisted on purchasing an ill-fitting item?

Allan Senior: The client is king. I’d gladly let them have it their way. You know, the truth is, we are all just playing with what the clients give us. If an ill-fitting look is what they desire, they’ll have that.

Fab Mc: If you could choose a celebrity closet to shop in, who would it be and why?

Allan Senior: Eddy Kenzo. I’d go straight to his shoe rack because I know his shoe game is on another level.

Fab Mc: What challenges do you have as a stylist?

Allan Senior: Keeping up with trends is a full-time job. This is something not many people understand. Keeping things fresh all the time is not easy.

Fab Mc: Which current trends would you incorporate in your clothing selections?

Allan Senior: I’m loving the oversize clothing trend. Everything is becoming bigger and fuller. I’m already

incorporating it in my work, although some Ugandans haven’t yet fully embraced it.

Fab Mc: Describe the most challenging person you have styled. What did you learn?

Allan Senior: I won’t share their name here. But, they gave me a long list of lessons. Number one is patience. If

you are to last in this business you have to learn to be patient. And yes, I’m still working on them.

Fab Mc: Who in your life brings you good vibes and positive energy?

Allan Senior: My mother. Not only does she give me good vibes and positive energy, but she also inspires me to never give up. She prays with me. I mean she deserves nothing but the best.

Fab Mc: Which trends do you want to see disappear?

Allan Senior: Balaclavas. Some trends are good for TV but not in real life.

Fab Mc: What goals do you wish to achieve in the future?

Allan Senior: My number one goal is to grow my business into a formidable brand that lives on even after me. I’d also like to get into design. I’m already considering getting into design school.

Fab Mc: Give us a piece of infallible styling advice for our readers.

Allan Senior: When in doubt, wear black.

Fab Mc: How did your family react when you told them about your career choice?

Allan Senior: They were not thrilled at the beginning. But over time they have had to appreciate that I’m very

passionate about what I do.

Fab Mc: The job of a stylist can be very stressful at times. How do you want to cope with the pressure?

Allan Senior: I try to enjoy the good moments. This compensates for when pressure builds. I don’t think there’s a job that doesn’t come with pressure. Tell me, I’ll gladly switch careers.

Fab Mc: What’s the number one thing that really turns you off about celebrities, and makes you unlikely to work with them?

Allan Senior: Unprofessionalism turns me off.

Fab Mc: What’s next for you this year?

Allan Senior: I’m waiting for what God has in store for me. I am ready for the challenge!

About Post Author