Kicki Beatz showers girlfriend, Aria Schleyer Rich with love on birthday

Since July 2021, rumours have been going around about ugandan singer songwriter Kicki Beatz real names Ssentongo Timothy and singer Aria Schleyer Rich being in a romantic relationship and today it has been confirmed.

Kicki Beatz today through his social media platforms wished Aria Schleyer Rich real names Karungi Iren Kwezi a happy birthday accompanied with sweet words and love emojis.

The Music personality revealed that the singer has changed him for the better and he looks forward to many years of love with her.

“I choose you over so many & I choose you over so many things, you have taught me a new kind & art of patience, love & kindness. I love the person I am when am with you and that is sth I pray for to last for as long as life allows. Today is your day I choose for you, I choose wins for you, I choose blessings for you and above all, I choose 100 more years of the gift of life for you. Happy birthday darling Aria Schleyer Rich with heaps of love,” he wrote.

Schleyer’s response to Kicki Beatz ’s post confirmed that the two are a couple.

“ Thank you so much, my love,” Aria replied.

Happy birthday Aria Schleyer Rich !!!

