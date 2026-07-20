KILLER GOLD! Three Bodies Retrieved From Illegal Mine

Three bodies have been recovered from an abandoned gold mine that collapsed in Namayingo District, trapping a group of artisanal miners who had reportedly entered the site in search of gold.

The incident occurred in Mabuka Village, Bukana Sub-county, where an unknown number of miners are said to have been digging for unprocessed gold particles despite the mine having been officially closed over safety concerns.

According to residents, the pit caved in while the miners were underground, burying several of them. While some reportedly escaped and fled the scene, others remained trapped beneath the debris.

One resident, who requested anonymity, said the Mabuka mine was closed last year by authorities following a series of accidents linked to unsafe mining practices.

She explained that the Resident District Commissioner’s office ordered the closure after dozens of accidents were being reported weekly, with an average of two fatal incidents recorded every month.

Another resident blamed the tragedy on poor safety standards, saying miners often work without protective equipment such as helmets, gumboots, gloves and overalls.

He added that there are no clear safety guidelines or leadership structures at the site, leaving miners exposed to frequent accidents.

The resident also urged government to strengthen enforcement and supervision of mining activities, arguing that illegal miners often return shortly after authorities leave.

“Whenever mines are closed, enforcement teams normally depart from the scene after 48 hours, prompting illicit individuals to continue mining without any clearance from authorities,” he said.

Busoga East Regional Police spokesperson Michael Kasadha confirmed the incident, saying the bodies of the deceased, who are yet to be identified, were taken to Buyinja Health Centre IV mortuary for postmortem examinations.

Kasadha said one miner was rescued alive and is currently receiving treatment at Buyinja Health Centre IV. He added that police fire and rescue teams have launched a fresh search operation at the site to establish whether more people remain trapped under the debris.Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

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