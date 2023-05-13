LAND WOES! Principal judge dragged in and row

Advertisements

By Our Reporter

Locals have dragged the Principle Judge Dr. Flavian Nzeija to the State House Anti- Corruption Unit accusing him of acts of conflict of interest and influence peddling.

The petitioners who include Peter Kyeyune, Herbert Katta and Philip Ndugga through their Lawyer FX Ogwado and Company Advocates, accuse the Principal Judge of sabotaging a matter in which they want to reclaim land that was sold while they were still minors.

They contend that together with their late dad Solomon Kamya are joint proprietors of land comprising Busiro block 44 plot 214 and 227 at Nkumba-Wakiso having been registered on June 25th, 1997.

The children say their father died on 26th June, 2000 and all of them were still minors and had no legal capacity to enter into a contract.

In 2020, the three siblings had the desire to distribute the disputed land amongst themselves in equal proportion but upon conducting a search they discovered with shock Veronica Kaihura had fraudulently registered herself on the land titles on March 21st, 2002 and May 22, 2003 respectively.

By this time their father, whom they were registered along as proprietors had died a long time when they were still minors.

This puzzles the petitioners making them wonder who signed deeds, agreements or transfer forms on behalf of their departed father when in actual sense they were still minors.

The petitioners say in search for answers they came across a copy of an undated agreement of sale purportedly executed between their uncle James Mwambala referred to as Mukuza(guardian), Joyce Nansubuga and themselves on one hand and Veronica Kaihura on the other hand.

It’s alleged that the framers of the agreement had knowledge that the complainants’ father, a co-registered proprietor, was dead and it was allegedly witnessed by the current Principal Judge Flavian Nzeija of Zeija and Co.Advocates as he was by then.

The petitioners reported the matter to the Land Commission department of registration which in turn convened a public hearing and the fraudulent registration of Veronica Kaihura was successfully canceled and petitioners were reinstated as the genuine land owners.

The petitioners further lodged a case vide SD REF: 70/07/01/2023 at Entebbe Central police station for forgery and fraudulent registration against the said Veronica Kaihura.

However, the police has not taken any step to record a statement from the suspect and instead opened multiple cases against the complainants plus their casual laborer accusing them of criminal trespass on the instance of the said Kaihura who has not recorded any statement till to date.

According to the petition, one Etyanga-the officer investigating the matter told the petitioners’ named the Principal Judge as among those closely monitoring the developments.

It’s reported that the same Veronica has instituted a civil case no.67 of 2023 against the petitioners.

“Our clients are caught up between a rock and hard place. They don’t expect any impartiality from both police and courts and that’s the reason they seek the intervention of the State House Anti- Corruption Unit,” the petition alleges.

In their petition to the office of State House Anti-Corruption Unit they implore the latter to prevail on the Principal Judge Dr. Flavian Nzeija and investigate the circumstances under which he prepared and witnessed an undated illegal agreement between his client Veronica Kaihura and the petitioners who were minors and the guardian who neither had letters of Administration nor a guardianship order as required by Law.

They also want an investigation into the fraudulent actions of Veronica Kaihura and have her prosecuted for the same.

They still want SHACU bosses to use their powers and permanently restrain Veronica and Dr. Flavian Nzeija from interfering with the petitioners’ quiet enjoyment of their land.

When contacted for a comment, Veronica Kaihura dismissed the allegations raised against her as baseless and declined to comment further.

