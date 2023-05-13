AIR TRANSPORT SCARE…As Bar Aviation aircraft skids off Kajjansi runaway, splits; crew injured

Advertisements

By Brian Musaasizi

Following #KampalaPotholeExhibition, an online campaign protesting the state of poor roads in Kampala Metropolitan area championed by satirical cartoonist and varsity don Jim Spire, one of the private aviation operators (Bar Aviation) in Uganda tweeted: “There are no potholes in the sky… fly with bar.”

And when Katonga bridge was washed away by raging L.Victoria waters whose habitat has been encroached on by sand mining and rice growing activities in Lwera areas, the same aviation operator alerted Ugandans that they can safely be flown to Mbarara, western Uganda.

However, the same aviation operator was reminded on Friday that whether on land, sea or air- no one is safe from disasters-natural or artificial.

The aviator got it’s baptism of fire when one of it’s aircrafts skidded off the runaway at Kajjansi airfield.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire said the accident happened when a Bar Aviation aircraft with flight registration No. 5X-RBR had just returned from Kisoro, via Mbarara and Kihihi, after delivering a total of 14 passengers.

The flight successfully reached its destination and returned to Kajjansi.

‘’Subsequently, the same aircraft, operated by two pilots, Lt Dagalious Owino and Joel Kanguli, prepared for a flight from Kajjansi to Mweya-Kasese, with the intention of transporting passengers back to Entebbe International Airport. Unfortunately, shortly after takeoff from Kajjansi Airfield at approximately 12:19 pm, the aircraft experienced difficulties and attempted to return for landing. Tragically, the aircraft crashed at Kajjansi Airfield, in close proximity to MAF Hangars,’’ said Oyewesigire in a statement.

He added that during the incident, the co-pilot sustained an injury to the right hand, while the pilot was rendered unconscious.

The aircraft split.

‘’Prompt action was taken by the airfield workers, who swiftly rescued the pilots from the wreckage and provided immediate first aid. Emergency services were contacted, and an ambulance from Memorial Hospital was dispatched to transport the injured individuals to Memorial Hospital Lubowa for further medical attention,”he added.

Police says the cause of the aircraft crash is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway.

Bar Aviation also released a statement confirming the incident. It said the aircraft had no passengers at the time but only crew which they say is safe. They have promised full cooperation with investigators from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and other agencies to ascertain cause of the incident.

