LEGENDS OF SOUND! Afrigo Band, Awilo Longomba team up for massive concert in Kampala

Experience the ultimate musical extravaganza as two legendary forces unite! Afrigo Band and Awilo Longomba will ignite the stage live at the “Legends of Sound” Concert on August 5th at Sheraton Gardens. Get ready to be transported into a realm of electrifying rhythms, infectious beats, and soul-stirring melodies.

Witness the fusion of the Afrigo Band, the pioneers of Ugandan music who will blend their iconic sound with the infectious energy of Awilo Longomba, the legendary Congolese artist. This one-ofa-kind collaboration will create an extraordinary experience for music enthusiasts with a mix of Afro beats, Rumba, Jazz, Lingala and timeless classics that will make this night an unforgettable celebration of African music.

Mark your calendars and save the date as we gather under the starlit sky, surrounded by the enchanting ambiance of Sheraton Gardens. Stay tuned for ticket information and more updates as we unveil the full lineup and surprises in store. Don’t miss this epic musical union – Legends of Sound Concert on August 5th. Get ready to groove to the rhythm of African legends as the legendary Afrigo Band celebrate 48 years in the music industry.

