MAK GOES PAPERLESS! Makerere Unveils E-Transcripts, Expands Online Learning Revolution

Academic Registrar Prof. Mukadasi Buyinza said the e-transcripts and e-certificates will spare graduates the inconvenience of repeatedly returning to the university to obtain certified academic documents

Makerere University has launched electronic academic transcripts and certificates, allowing graduates to access their credentials online and enabling employers and other authorized parties to verify them digitally, in what the institution says is a major step toward modernizing academic service delivery.

The new system is part of a broader digital transformation that also includes expanded online learning and a shift to competency-based education beginning in the 2026/2027 academic year. Academic Registrar Prof. Mukadasi Buyinza said the e-transcripts and e-certificates will spare graduates the inconvenience of repeatedly returning to the university to obtain certified academic documents.

“The new e-transcripts and certificates will enable graduates to access their academic documents electronically while allowing employers and other third parties to verify their authenticity online with the graduate’s permission,” Buyinza said. He said the initiative will improve the security, credibility and accessibility of Makerere’s academic records while streamlining verification services for graduates, employers and institutions.

Beyond digital certification, Buyinza revealed that Makerere has fully institutionalized blended learning, combining face-to-face and online instruction across its academic programmes. The university is also developing fully online degree programmes that will allow students anywhere in the world to study remotely and earn Makerere University qualifications.

According to Buyinza, the digital initiatives are part of the university’s commitment to adopting smarter and more efficient ways of delivering education while widening access to higher learning. He added that beginning with the 2026/2027 academic year, Makerere will roll out revised curricula aligned with the government’s directive to shift from theory-based instruction to Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET).The curriculum review is intended to equip graduates with practical, industry-relevant skills that improve employability and better respond to labour market demands. Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe dismissed claims that the university is suffering from a shortage of lecturers, saying Makerere remains one of the best-staffed universities on the continent.

Addressing journalists during an update on the university’s 2025–2030 Strategic Plan, Nawangwe said Makerere currently has about 32,000 enrolled students and approximately 1,400 teaching staff, including 1,100 lecturers with doctoral qualifications. According to Nawangwe, this gives the university a lecturer-to-student ratio of 1:21, well above the international benchmark of one lecturer for every 35 students.

He said the high number of PhD holders has strengthened Makerere’s research culture, enabling both staff and students to perform strongly in international research and academic competitions. Nawangwe also rejected allegations that the university has frozen recruitment and promotions.

“The university continues to make significant strides in building a robust and motivated workforce through strategic recruitment, appointments and promotions,” he said. He noted that over the past year, the University’s Appointments Board approved numerous appointments to academic leadership positions, including deans and heads of departments, while also recruiting academic, administrative and support staff to fill critical vacancies.

Although retirements and natural staff attrition continue to create vacancies, Nawangwe said the university is committed to replacing departing staff and attracting top talent as part of implementing its strategic plan.

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