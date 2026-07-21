Mbarara Leaders Denounce False Job Scam Claims

By Amos Tayebwa

MBARARA – Mbarara City leaders have dismissed as misleading and unverified allegations circulating on social media linking the City Service Commission to job-selling syndicates, while warning the public against fraudsters who extort money by falsely claiming to have influence over recruitment.

The leaders say investigations conducted so far have not established any evidence implicating officials of the Mbarara City Service Commission in soliciting money for jobs, despite reports that several unsuspecting members of the public have allegedly been conned by impostors.

The controversy emerged after claims surfaced on social media alleging that individuals posing as City Service Commission insiders had extorted millions of shillings from job seekers and people seeking transfers within the city’s education department.

Among the alleged victims is Steven Owakunda, who reportedly lost UGX 8 million after allegedly being promised appointment as a Senior Environment Officer in Mbarara City. The money is said to have been received by a man identified only as Wilfred, allegedly a primary school teacher under the Ministry of Education, who reportedly claimed to have connections within the City Service Commission.

Another suspect identified as Ivan allegedly demanded UGX 200,000 from a female primary school teacher, promising to facilitate her transfer to a better school within Mbarara City. A separate complainant is also said to have lost UGX 4 million after allegedly being promised a Human Resource job in the city administration.

However, city authorities insist these individuals are not employees of the City Service Commission and have cautioned the public against falling prey to such schemes.

Mbarara City Council Speaker Bony Tashobya Karutsya condemned what he described as a campaign of misinformation targeting the commission and other city departments.

He acknowledged that fraudsters are taking advantage of desperate job seekers by pretending to have influence over recruitment processes, but stressed that investigations have not found any City Service Commission official involved in the alleged extortion.

“We have thoroughly investigated these allegations and, so far, there is no confirmed case involving any member of staff from the Mbarara City Service Commission extorting money from members of the public,” Tashobya said.

He urged residents to disregard unverified social media claims intended to damage the reputation of the commission and the city administration.

According to the Speaker, some individuals are exploiting the country’s heightened focus on fighting corruption to make baseless accusations against government institutions.

“Some people have seen what is happening in the country regarding investigations into corruption and have started spreading false alarms against government institutions. This is unfortunate. As leaders, we condemn it. Let people do their work without harassment or having their names tarnished without evidence,” he said.

Tashobya further warned conmen masquerading as city officials that recruitment into Mbarara City public service is conducted strictly according to the law.

“Mbarara City does not sell jobs. Recruitment is based on merit, qualifications and interviews—not money. Stop misleading the public,” he warned.

The Secretary to the Mbarara City Service Commission, Domnic Atwiine, also confirmed that the commission has received reports about fraudsters using its name to solicit money from unsuspecting members of the public.

He said the commission has already engaged security agencies to investigate the matter and identify those behind the alleged scams.

“We have received information about individuals falsely claiming to represent the City Service Commission in order to extort money from members of the public. Together with security agencies, we are working to track down those responsible and ensure they are arrested,” Atwiine said.

He emphasized that the commission operates transparently and in accordance with the law, urging the public not to be misled by fraudsters or unverified reports circulating online.

Authorities have advised anyone approached by individuals demanding money in exchange for jobs or transfers to immediately report the matter to police or the relevant city authorities instead of making payments. They reiterated that all recruitment by the Mbarara City Service Commission follows established procedures and that no applicant is required to pay for employment opportunities.

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