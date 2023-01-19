Mbarara City Festival And Rally to fire up Mbarara Community

January 19, 2023 Pius Niwarinda

By Our Reporter

The weekend of 10th to 12th February 2023 will be one to remember in Mbarara City, we can confirm.
On that weekend, the first national motor rally on the calendar dubbed ‘Mbarara City Rally’ will take place on 11th February at Booma Golf Course Grounds with an entrance fee of 10k.
It is going to be bigger, better, and fun-filled as Uganda’s top drivers fly their speedy machines in the land of milk and honey.
The mega Mbarara City Festival will take place between the 10th to 12th of February in Mbarara City.
The Mbarara City Festival activities include Business Symposium, Rally, Music Arts, cycling, blood donation, and a soccer mini-tournament.
Mbarara City Rally is sponsored by Mwesigwa Resort and organized by the Federation of Motor Sports Association of Uganda (FMU).

 

